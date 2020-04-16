Trish Bailey, a math teacher at Owasso High School, and her son Nicholas Bailey sit on their front porch with Nicholas’ senior sign displayed on the lawn Friday, April 10, 2020. Nicholas is one of the seniors at Owasso who had their final school year cut short by COVID-19. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
OWASSO — Trish and Nicholas Bailey make up an important team while brightening the day of Owasso High School seniors.
The mother and son deliver signs to students who had their final school year cut short by COVID-19. All across the community, red signs displaying “Senior Class of 2020 lives here!” with OHS logos and the hashtag “#OwassoClassof2020Strong” are popping up in front yards.
“We feel like Santa Claus,” Trish Bailey said while working on signs alongside Nicholas in a garage workshop last week.
Filling 350 orders has been busy work, but the job is halfway finished. The goal is to present every senior with the 18-by-24-inch display. Approximately 700 are needed, and she spends hours crafting her signs.
For Nicholas, it’s also rewarding. An Owasso senior himself, he has already missed out on competing in the state Special Olympics competition in addition to school activities.
The smiles on their faces prove that this is a labor of love.
“She has been incredible,” said OHS teacher Melissa Hart and mother of senior Taylor Hart. “She has a senior, as well, so I think she gets how important it is to recognize them. She’s put in a ton of time.
“She is producing hundreds of signs, and she is very dedicated.”
Bailey has been making signs for years as well as being an Owasso High School math teacher. She’s produced signs big and small.
The first “Senior Class” sign was for Nicholas and placed in her front yard. Pretty soon, a friend asked for one for their senior student. It was shown on an Owasso Class of 2020 Facebook page and blew up.
“My phone went crazy. People were instant messaging me. In less than 24 hours, we had 150 orders,” Bailey said last Friday. “That’s what I’m finishing today, but now we are up to 350 orders. “
The cost of a sign is approximately $15, but this isn’t a moneymaker for Bailey. She stressed that she didn’t want it to appear that she’s making money off a pandemic.
As a member of the seniors’ parent committee for fundraising, Bailey is putting half of the money into an account for the students while the other half is used for materials. She probably makes $1 per sign, if that.
The signs have already made more than $2,000 for the seniors’ fund, she said.
“I probably have over 40 parents that have donated above and beyond, from $1 to $100, for kids who can’t afford it,” said Bailey, who asked for emails from students who cannot afford one at sonshinesigns.ok@gmail.com. “So many parents have paid extra, so we’ve made a scholarship fund. If we use all that for signs, then that is great. If we have any left, it will go to the senior fundraiser.”
She chuckled when she said she wasn’t familiar with Venmo a few weeks ago but now uses the cash app for payment.
Several parent volunteers are helping with delivery. Bailey has divided the school district into 17 zones, and some families take 10-15 signs per zone.
She had about 30 to 40 seniors in her classes this academic year.
“When I see a name and know it’s one of my kids, I try to be the one delivering,” Bailey said. “It’s really been sad not to finish off with them.”
The sign left in Zoe Boschee’s front yard brightened her day.
Her senior class is sacrificing so much. There’s no certainty that there will be a high school graduation ceremony, let alone a prom or senior picnic.
Staying strong appears to be this class’ motto, as evident by the sign’s hashtag.
“Nothing’s set in stone right now,” Boschee said. “All of our teachers and everyone is working so hard to try to make sure we get those events. We just have to do our part, as well, and hang in there.
“Although it sucks, I think it is bringing us closer as a class because we’re all going through this together and nobody understands it like we do.”
It’s that attitude that’s left an impression on OHS teacher Hart, who’s been watching her own senior go through this.
“They are absolutely stronger than people give them credit for,” Hart said. “I see it at the school. I see kids go through a lot of things. And I knew that they were resilient. But to see them handle this and how they’ve handled it is incredible.
“For them to handle this with such grace is just incredible.”
Trish Bailey cherishes this time with Nicholas, who is excited about his job. And, like other parents of seniors, it’s hard.
“This was his year. He’s talked about graduation. … He’s my baby,” she said. “He’s my youngest. He’s missed out on Special Olympics at Stillwater and talked about graduation all year long.
“This is something that he’s gotten to jump in and do with me. It’ll be a good memory, for sure.”
