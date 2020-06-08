A Broken Arrow man arrested in Owasso earlier this year recently pleaded guilty to federal gun charges, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
Brian James Susi, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
By law, convicted felons are prohibited from possessing firearms. The cases are part of the Justice Department’s Project Guardian, an initiative designed to reduce gun violence across the country.
According to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 24, 2020, the Owasso Police Department received a report that on Dec. 30, 2019, an individual, later discovered to be Susi, had shoplifted gun holsters, phone covers and other items at a Walmart.
An Owasso police officer observed Susi in the parking lot and stopped him. The officer searched his vehicle and discovered stolen items, hypodermic needles, black mask and gloves, and a Smith and Wesson .380 ACP caliber semi-automatic pistol and ammunition. The officer also found assorted burglary tools, including zip ties, a flashlight, black tape, two screw drivers, a razor blade and an auto window punch.
According to the complaint, Susi was also arrested during an undercover prostitution investigation at a local hotel on Jan. 15, 2020. Officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a Glock GMBH 9X19 caliber semi-automatic pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition, the complaint shows. The firearm was stolen during a vehicle burglary that took place four days earlier.
In his written plea agreement, Susi admitted to being a felon in possession of both firearms and the ammunition. The Owasso Police Department, the Tulsa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation.