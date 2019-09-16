Lawn Love, an app similar to Uber or Lyft, but for professional lawn care services is launching in Owasso.
The service enables its users to instantly schedule, review and pay for various types of yard work through the use of a mobile app or website. The platform is powered by satellite imaging software that reviews a property and generates a quote in less than 2 minutes.
Each independent contractor goes through a rigorous screening process to assess their level of lawn care experience before they can begin work. Users can schedule a wide range of services including lawn mowing, weeding, aeration, gutter clearing and more.
Lawn Love has partnered with hundreds of small lawn care businesses across the state. They aim to provide these businesses with scheduling, job routing and payment software that will help business owners streamline their operations.
“Traditionally consumers have had to wait for a lawn care worker to physically come to their property, offer a quote and schedule the service. It can take weeks to get the job done after initial contact was made,” said Founder and CEO Jeremy Yamaguchi. “We’re excited to be bringing modern lawn care to homeowners.”
The company was founded in 2014 to revolutionize lawn care services for the 80% of American households that have a lawn. Lawn Love has since partnered with over 20,000 independent lawn care contractors and has completed more than half a million jobs across 120 cities nationwide.
For more information visit lawnlove.com.