The Pride of Owasso is gearing up to perform at the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
This marks Owasso’s sixth time participating in the annual event, alongside only two other schools outside of California — Ben Davis High School in Indiana and Blue Springs High School in Missouri — and more than any other school band in Oklahoma.
“I’m excited because we are ambassadors for the city of Owasso and the Owasso school system,” said Owasso Band Director Chris Harris. “We have an awesome opportunity to show the world what Owasso is all about.”
Harris will lead 271 students in a performance of the “Armed Forces Medley” as well as music from the band’s competitive marching show. They are set to make their appearance early in the 5 ½-mile procession as the 15th entry out of 88.
The longtime director has paved the way for the band’s success through rigorous rehearsals and practice runs over the last several weeks.
In addition to preparing for the Rose Parade, the Pride of Owasso has participated and placed in several events in 2019, including Festival Disney in Orlando, Florida, as well as the Renegade Review in Tulsa and State Marching Band Championship on their home turf.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the kids and their relentless preparation. They have gone the last mile of the way to make this happen,” Harris said. “Just need 5 ½ more of those miles to seal the deal!”
Students will meet on Friday, Dec. 27, for a final rehearsal, and then leave early on a bus for the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Dec. 28.
While in California, the team will also get a chance to tour Hollywood, hitch a ride on roller coasters at Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park, and enjoy a beach party near the Santa Monica Pier.
Student will also be able to participate in an ice cream social on New Year’s Eve, as well as a special celebration dinner on the Queen Mary following the parade before departing for home on Thursday, Jan. 2.