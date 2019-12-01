A California woman is accused of stabbing her stepfather in an Owasso hotel room.
The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Candlewood Suites, 11699 E. 96th St. N., where responding officers found a 63-year-old man with a severe stab wound to his leg, according to the police report.
Owasso medics transported the man to the hospital for treatment.
Officers also located the suspect, identified as the victim’s 22-year-old stepdaughter, Bobbi Michelle Harper, of Hawthorne, California, on foot near the hotel, the report shows.
Harper was arrested for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and transported to Tulsa County Jail.