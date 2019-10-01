Cami Vanarsdel, of Owasso, has been named to the summer 2019 Chancellor’s List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Vanarsdel, an Interpretation: American Sign Language and English major, was recognized for superior academic performance.
To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor’s List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a grade of A, B, C or “credit,” and maintained at least a 3.9 GPA.
