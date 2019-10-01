University of Arkansas Little Rock

Charles W Donaldson Student Services Center and Donaghey Student Center at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. Photo by BENJAMIN KRAIN

Cami Vanarsdel, of Owasso, has been named to the summer 2019 Chancellor’s List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Vanarsdel, an Interpretation: American Sign Language and English major, was recognized for superior academic performance.

To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor’s List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a grade of A, B, C or “credit,” and maintained at least a 3.9 GPA.

With about 10,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities in Arkansas' capital city.

