This week, 11 individuals filed declarations of candidacy at the Tulsa County Election Board for seats at both the city council and school board in Owasso and Collinsville.
The nonpartisan Regular Municipal Primary Elections and Annual School Elections will take place in Feb. 2020, where the local candidates – along with several others across the region – will vie for a seat into the next term.
Owasso
For Owasso City Council, Vice Mayor Bill Bush filed for Ward 3, and Councilman Lyndell Dunn filed for Ward 4.
Both incumbents will run unopposed for their same seats, where they have served over the last several years.
For the Owasso School Board, President Frosty Turpen as well as Beth Medford and John Haning all filed for Ward 5.
Turpen will vie for his same seat against Medford and Haning.
Collinsville
For Collinsville City Council, Councilman Larry Shafer and former Councilman Jerry Garrett filed for the mayoral seat. Councilman Brad Francis also filed for Ward 1, and Councilwoman Melodie Bateman filed for Ward 2.
Shafer and Garret will vie to replace Mayor Bud York, who announced his retirement after serving in the position over the last 10 years.
Incumbents Francis and Batman will run unopposed for their same seats, where they have served over the last several years.
For the Collinsville School Board, Vice President Memory Ostrander and newcomer Jeromy Burwell filed for Ward 5.
Ostrander will vie for her same seat against Burwell.