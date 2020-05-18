Owasso Chamber of Commerce members can get caught up on the latest news in Owasso Public Schools on Thursday morning.
The Chamber will host OPS officials for Coffee and Conversation as part of its Zoom Meeting Series. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. Last week, OPS completed the 2019-20 school year under the state-mandated distance learning guidelines due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Featured speakers at the meeting include OPS Superintendent Dr. Amy Fichtner, OPS Chief Financial Officer Phillip Storm and OPS Human Resources Lisa Johnson. Topics will include educational finance with a state and district update, OPS as an employer during COVID and learning and leading regarding students and staff.
Chamber members who are interested in joining the meeting are encouraged to pre-register at owassochamber.com.