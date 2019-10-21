A Chelsea woman is accused of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from an Owasso store and attempting to flee from police over the weekend.
The incident occurred at Kohl’s around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, where store staff reported that a woman had concealed merchandise and exited the store without paying, according to the police report.
Officers arrived on scene to find loss-prevention employees engaged in a foot chase with the woman through the parking lot. She got into a vehicle and attempted to flee until an officer blocked her path, the report shows.
Police made contact with the suspect, 38-year-old Melissa Kae Loudermilk, who was identified by employees as the person who had stolen the items from the store, the report notes.
Officers recovered the alleged stolen merchandise, valued at $1,044. A 16-year-old relative of Loudermilk was also in the car at the time she attempted to flee.
Loudermilk was transported to Tulsa County Jail on counts of stolen property, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and larceny from a retailer after former conviction of a felony.
She was booked with a $5,250 bond and a court date of Friday, Oct. 25.