The Cherokee Nation honored two veterans with the Medal of Patriotism at its Tribal Council meeting on Feb. 10.
Each month, the Cherokee Nation observes Cherokee service men and women as a way to demonstrate the high regard in which all veterans are held by the tribe.
Danny Stanley, 70, of Collinsville, was recognized for his service and sacrifice to his country.
Stanley was born in 1949 in Collinsville, and entered the Army in 1967. He was sent to Korea with the 7th Infantry Division. While in Korea, his unit was called out numerous times to serve at the 38th Parallel DMZ.
Stanley and the 7th Infantry Division were always on standby ready as the North Koreans crossed over into South Korea. His unit was also sent to the DMZ on standby, when the North Koreans took over the ship USS Pueblo in 1968.
After he returned stateside to Fort Lewis, Washington, Stanley was honorably discharged as a Private E 2.
The Cherokee Nation also recognized Vinnus Hilderbrand, 68, of Watts, during the meeting for his service and sacrifice to his country.