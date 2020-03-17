The City of Collinsville issued a proclamation of a civil emergency on Tuesday, March 17.
The declaration, made in response to the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, will take effect March 17, and continue until April 14 at 6:30 p.m., unless terminated earlier by further resolution.
Collinsville follows the City of Owasso’s declaration of civil emergency announced earlier on the same day.
The declaration covers five points of action, outlining various safety measures for public and private events and activities across the community, pending the cancellation of the emergency notice.
1. All gatherings of 50 people or more, in or on a city-owned or city-operated facility or property are banned, until at least April 14, when the pandemic emergency will be reassessed.
2. All special event permits with projected attendance of 50 people or more are revoked, and no more special event permits will be issued or held in or on a city-owned or city-operated facility or property until at least April 14.
3. The following city facilities will remain open for individual access; however, all public and private gatherings, meetings and events of 50 people or more are postponed and/or cancelled.
Collinsville City Hall, Veterans Center, Pubic Works facilities, Police and Fire departments, and Parks and Recreation (park patrons are encouraged to use discretion in all parts of the park facility playgrounds and open spaces, when crowded conditions exist).
4. All in-person gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes, including community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, sporting events, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities are discouraged, per CDC recommendations.
5. Restaurants, bars and other privately-owned gathering places are encouraged to ensure that at least six feet of space, per CDC recommendations, is available to each patron.