Don Smalygo has been named the City of Collinsville’s Employee of the Quarter.
Smalygo was honored for his outstanding service to the community during City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18.
He serves as the general superintendent for the City’s Administration Division and has worked in Collinsville for nearly 30 years since June 1990.
Collinsville’s Administration Division is organized into eight functional areas: cemetery/parks maintenance, engineering, electric, sanitation, streets, and water and sewer distribution and treatment.
Smalygo’s department provides transportation, stormwater/flood control, and subdivision development services of public infrastructure through construction, operation and other services.
He was nominated for Employee of the Quarter by Assistant City Manager of Operations Craig Stokes, who remarked on his efforts at Monday’s Council meeting.
“As a supervisor, he’s very conscious in getting the work done in a timely manner and safely,” Stokes said. “Donny always has a great attitude for work and life in general. I feel the City is blessed to have Donny as a member of (its) work family.”