The City of Collinsville issued an updated proclamation of a civil emergency on Thursday.
The declaration, made in response to the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, called for the closure of all dine-in restaurants and bars across the community.
Collinsville’s order will go into effect at midnight on March 21 and last until 6:30 p.m. on April 6.
“It may seem that such measures may be too drastic for Collinsville,” said Mayor Elect Larry Shafer. “However, we don’t want to be on the other side looking back, wishing we had done more. I believe the civil-emergency proclamation with mandatory compliance is the way we should go.”
Residents are limited to curbside, drive-thru, takeout and delivery services only. The order also affects gyms, movie theaters, coffee shops, recreation centers, indoor and outdoor performance venues, entertainment facilities and more.
It does not restrict access to grocery stores, healthcare and childcare facilities, crisis centers, soup kitchens and other similar institutions.
“I believe it is important we have uniformity across our city that a mandatory proclamation provides,” Shafer said. “We are not targeting any specific industry or segment of our community. We are only attempting to eliminate any potential for community spread regardless of the type of business or group.”
Collinsville follows Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s directive to shut down all related establishments earlier in the week amid the growing pandemic.
Owasso City Council on Tuesday also unanimously approved a measure to adopt a declaration of civil emergency instituting new preventative measures, but not mandating the closure of public establishments.