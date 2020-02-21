The City of Owasso recently amended four drug- and alcohol-related ordinances.
The changes come in an effort to adhere with the Oklahoma Legislature’s revisions to policies governing alcohol, controlled dangerous substances and criminal offenses over the past few years.
“…It was fairly important for us to make recommendations to bring the codes into compliance with state statute,” said Beth Anne Childs, city prosecutor for Owasso.
The first amendment, under Section 3, states that certain drinking establishments such as bars and pubs may, under certain circumstances, employ individuals ages 18 and musicians less than 18 who have parental permission.
It also regulates the transport of alcoholic beverages in a vehicle, consumption of spirits in public, misrepresentation of age, possession and consumption of alcohol by a minor, and sale or delivery of alcohol to anyone less than 21 years old.
The next amendment, under Section 10, reads that it is now unlawful for an individual to be intoxicated in public and disturb the peace, although someone in need of immediate help can be assisted to their home or an appropriate facility.
“The way the law used to read, if somebody was intoxicated, then the officers had the ability to place them under arrest,” Childs said. “Now … they actually have to be disturbing the peace.”
Additionally, another ordinance changed under Section 10 defines a controlled dangerous substance, provides penalties for possession of such substances and adopts new state law regarding the possession of medical marijuana.
“Now if you possess a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana — so if you have heroin, methamphetamine, any of the very, very serious drugs — now it’s a misdemeanor depending on the amount that you have,” Childs said.
“There is a provision in here that if an officer comes into contact with someone that doesn’t have a (medical marijuana) license, but they’re able to articulate a medical condition … they can still be charged with a crime, but it’s much less of a fine … than it is paraphernalia.”
The fourth ordinance amends the value of property taken by petit larceny and embezzlement along with defrauding hotels, restaurants and other service providers, as well as obtaining property by trick or deception, false representation or pretense.
“There was an increase in the amount what constituted a misdemeanor,” Childs said. “Now … any larceny, $1,000 is the benchmark, you have the ability to prosecute.”
For more information about the specific language under each amended ordinance, visit cityofowasso.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_02182020-836.