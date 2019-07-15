The City of Owasso has implemented a notification system that citizens can subscribe to for voice, text or email messages and alerts regarding city- and weather-related information.
At this time, locals can join one of the City’s Weather Alerts groups or the Emergency Notifications — Citywide group.
• Winter Storm Warning
• Tornado Warning
• Tornado Watch
• Severe Thunderstorm Watch
• Severe Thunderstorm Warning
• Emergency Notifications — Citywide
Weather alerts are issued by the National Weather Service. In the event of a Tornado Warning, the National Weather Service issues a countywide alert. The City sounds storm sirens based on a polygon of the location of the storm cell.
When the NWS issues an alert for Tulsa County, or Rogers County, citizens will receive a text or voice notification. However, the City’s storm sirens may not sound, unless the cell is near Owasso.
For any questions regarding the Community Notification System, please contact Dan Miller, Emergency Management Coordinator, dmiller@cityofowasso.com, or 918-272-3828.