The City of Owasso announced the winners of its 2019 Owasso Christmas Parade.
This year’s procession, set to the theme of “Frozen,” was held Saturday, Dec. 14, at Smith Farm Marketplace.
Participants designed and decorated their entries to reflect the theme, with the top recipients recognized for their efforts below:
• 2019 Theme Award: Relevé Performing Arts for best displaying the theme of “Frozen”
• 2019 Craftsman Award: Fairway Roofing & Construction for displaying spectacular craftsmanship in creating its float
• 2019 Performance Award: Keller Williams Realty Premier for showing outstanding performance in engaging the crowd
• 2019 Creativity Award: Cub Scout Pack 835 for using the most creativity in creating its float or vehicle and making it unique
• 2019 Spirit Award: Rejoice Christian School cheerleaders for showing true spirit, both in unity with their team as well as the parade theme spirit
• 2019 Community Spirit Award: Owasso High school Band for engaging a large cross-section of members who represent the philosophy and nature of what Owasso stands for
• 2019 Hope Award: St Henry Catholic Church for displaying the wonder of Christmas through childlike faith and the belief that the Spirit of Christmas lies within everyone