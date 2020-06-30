City reminding citizens of fireworks restrictions during holiday
The City of Owasso is reminding citizens of fireworks restrictions as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.
Section 10-304 of City Ordinance prohibits the sale, use, display, firing, igniting, lighting or discharge of fireworks within city limits. Exceptions are sparklers, fountains, pinwheels and fireworks that are not explosive or noise-making and that are stationary.
Public fireworks displays within the city limits must be approved by the City.
The City’s annual Red, White, and BOOM fireworks show will be held on Saturday, July 4, beginning at dark. Fireworks will be launched from Owasso Golf and Athletic Club South of 86th and 129th streets.
Residents can tune their radios to KYFM 100.1, 9:30-10 p.m., to enjoy patriotic music during the show.
Various public viewing areas are available, which include: Owasso High School, Owasso Town Center Shopping Center, Owasso 8th Grade Center and Owasso 6th Grade Center.
Residents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blankets while they enjoy the celebration.
City releases Fourth of July refuse/yardwaste collection schedule
The City of Owasso announced that refuse/yardwaste will be collected Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 3, as normal.
Residents are encouraged to have their carts at the curb by 7 a.m. on their regular collection day. The Recycle Center will be closed Saturday, July 4, and normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, July 7.
Citizens can contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959 for additional information.
City to resume postponed utility payments on July 1
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Owasso suspended late fees and shutoffs on utility billing accounts for a few months.
The City will resume payment policy procedures beginning July 1, and once again, past due balances will be subject to additional fees. Customers can apply for a payment arrangement by emailing utilitybilling@cityofowasso.com or calling 918-376-1520.
Payment arrangements will be on a case-by-case basis depending on the past due amount. Balances below $500 will require a 10% down payment on amount owed at the start of the payment plan. The plan will extend for three months, and customers must pay their current bill plus the amount allocated by the UB department for the delinquent balance.
Balances over $500 will require a 20% down payment on amount owed at the start of the payment plan. The plan will extend for 6 months, and customer must pay their current bill plus amount allocated by the UB department for the delinquent balance.
Payment plans will require a signed contract with the expectation that payments be made every month. Please contact the City to have the payment plan set up before the scheduled due date in July 2020.