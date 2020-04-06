Yardwaste Collection Program to kick of April 13
The City of Owasso Refuse Division will begin its annual yardwaste collection program on April 13, which will run through Nov. 20.
During this period, all yardwaste is required to be separated from other residential refuse and must be placed in the city-supplied clear compost bags or red polycarts if curbside pickup is desired.
Brush should be tied in bundles not to exceed 4 feet in length and 2 feet in diameter. These bundles should be placed in the red polycart or a clear compost bag must be attached to each bundle. The cost for the red polycart is $14.45 per month. The approved compost bags are $9 for a roll of 10, and are available at City Hall, the Owasso Recycle Center and local QuikTrip stores.
For more information, contact the Public works Department at 918-272-4959.
Free Landfill Day postponed amid COVID-19
In light of the City of Owasso’s order for citizens to shelter at their place of residence, along with CDC guidelines for social distancing and other safe practices amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City has postponed the annual Free Landfill Day originally scheduled for April 18.
The event will be rescheduled for a later date, and new coupons will be made available to residents at that time.
For additional information, contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959.