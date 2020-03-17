Owasso City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a measure to adopt a declaration of civil emergency in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The proclamation, signed into effect by Mayor Chris Kelley, took effect March 17, and will continue through April 14, unless terminated earlier by further resolution.
Owasso’s emergency notice institutes new measures to help prevent the spread of the pandemic based on recommendations from the Tulsa County Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health and Center for Disease Control.
“What you’ve heard consistently is, the goal is to ‘flatten the curve,’ the goal is to decrease the incidents of infection or the incidents of contraction of coronavirus,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr said, “and that is probably a key takeaway.”
The Council’s decision came on the heels of major cities like Tulsa and Oklahoma issuing executive orders earlier in the day to close restaurants and bars after the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced the state’s 17th confirmed case of COVID-19.
Although Owasso’s declaration does not mandate local businesses to shut down, it outlines various safety measures for public and private events and activities across the community, pending the cancellation of the emergency notice.
The first advisement bans the gathering of 10 or more people in or on a city-owned or operated facility or property until at least April 14, when the pandemic emergency will be reassessed. Additionally, all special event permits with projected attendance of 10 people or more are revoked, and no others will be issued.
Additionally, gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes — including leisure, civic and faith-based assemblies, as well as sporting events, concerts, fundraisers and similar activities — are discouraged, per CDC recommendations.
“We’re not dictating what our citizens do or our business owners do,” Kelley said. “Many of us up here, business owners, we understand what the score is right now. The point of this is to make this real, that this is where we’re at, and it’s going to continue to escalate.”
Several city facilities will still remain open for individual access, and restaurants, bars and other privately-owned gathering places are encouraged to ensure that at least six feet of space, per CDC recommendations, is available to each patron.
Councilman Lyndell Dunn did express concern about the possibility of infringing on citizens’ right to assemble, and creating a standard for what the Council considers to be a city emergency by adopting the declaration.
“We’re postulating about what might happen in two months’ time or three months’ time,” Lyndell said. “We have to show a lot of caution when we assume that kind of power. I think we ought to be careful about taking this step of setting this kind of precedent for our city.”
City Attorney Julie Lombardi and Councilman Bill Bush addressed the issue by reminding the Council that the verbiage of the proclamation only regulates the gathering of individuals on city-owned or operated property, not public events, which are only discouraged in large numbers.
“It is provided for specifically … this type of action is given to cities by state statute,” Lombardi said. “One thing we’re certain of: If we follow in the footsteps of the CDC, use their numbers, their protocol, their guidelines, we are protected.”
Bush added, “I think we were elected to make the tough decisions, and this being one of those tough decisions. It’s something that has to be done in my eyes, just because we’re the ones that are trying to facilitate protecting the citizens.”
Owasso’s civil emergency declaration can be amended at any time during the 28-day stint and can also be terminated earlier by further resolution. It also makes the city eligible to receive state or federal funding to thwart the possible spread of coronavirus in the future.
For the latest information on coronavirus in Oklahoma and additional access to resources from health partners, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov. For more information, contact Chelsea Levo Feary, economic development director and public information officer, at 918-376-1518.