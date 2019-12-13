The City of Owasso hosted an official grand opening at its Public Safety Operations & Training Complex Thursday evening.
The event gave local citizens and other community members an opportunity to come together and get a firsthand look at the newly constructed facility (see PHOTO gallery).
Owasso Fire Chief David Hurst, Mayor Chris Kelley and City Manager Warren Lehr were among officials in attendance who dedicated the building and hosted a “hose-detaching” ceremony – symbolic of a tradition ribbon-cutting ceremony – to commemorate the property.
“This project is a great example of the priority the City of Owasso places on public safety,” Hurst said. “Thank all of you for coming out and supporting this project and making Owasso the best place to live.”
The $11 million training complex, located on a 10-acre tract of land at 11933 E. 116th St. N., serves as a multi-purpose compound for local police, fire and public works staff.
In development for the last 10 years, the facility began operations in May and houses three separate entities on site: Fire Station No. 4, a large training center and the primary headquarters for the Owasso Fire Department.
Since opening the complex, fire crews have made over 400 emergency calls, with fire and EMS calls for outside mutual aid decreasing by 65%, Kelley said. Likewise, crews have decreased their response time in north Owasso by an average of 1 minute and 18 seconds, improving the reliability of the city’s three other fire stations.
Kelley thanked fire crews and city officials for their role in moving the project forward, as well as his fellow council members for their consideration and approval.
“This was a bold vote, and it was a statement saying, ‘Public safety is our No. 1 priority,’” Kelley said. “Our police, our public works, they all started to come here to train, and it’s going to help everybody get better, which equals better safety for us.”
Attendees got a chance to tour the premises and witness live controlled burns and other demonstrations at staged residential and commercial structures, which Lehr commended during his speech.
“The ability to face live situations like this training facility offers is a real testament to our commitment to the safety of our citizens and our firefighters, our police officers, our public works employees,” Lehr said. “This facility is already saving lives and will continue to do so.”
Adam Jones on behalf of Congressman Kevin Hern also presented a commendation thanking the firefighters and public safety personnel who will be training at the facility.