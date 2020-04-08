The City of Owasso this week extended the date of its previous emergency resolutions to April 30 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owasso City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to prolong its shelter-in-place directive and closure of public playgrounds, scheduled through April 14, as well as the shutdown of dine-in restaurants and nonessential businesses, scheduled through April 21.
“Based on the way things are going by the 21st, we would have to reconsider something at that point,” said Owasso Mayor Chris Kelley. “I just don’t see a scenario where we’re not going to extend it.”
Councilman Doug Bonebrake added, “I would expect that probably the governor … will have reacted by then as well. In my mind, I feel like we need to extend this just to show that we see the patterns … and the 14th isn’t going to cut it, for sure.”
Owasso follows several cities like Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby and Jenks in implementing stay-at-home limitations of some form per Gov. Kevin Stitt’s latest COVID-19 executive order, also scheduled through April 30.
The Council’s decision on Tuesday was based on recommendations from the Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health and Center for Disease Control.
For the latest information on coronavirus in Oklahoma and additional access to resources from the City of Owasso and local health partners, visit cityofowasso.com/719/COVID-19.