The City of Owasso is gearing up to host its 15th annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The event will take place at Rayola Park, located at 8300 North Owasso Expressway, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kicked off in 2004, the popular gathering offers a free, fun-filled day for friends and family to enjoy together, one that Elishya Cook and her team look forward to hosting every October.
“It’s important for the City to provide something for the community to be able to do with their family that isn’t going to cost them a lot of money and something they can enjoy here locally in our amazing city,” Cook, administrative coordinator of recreation and culture, said in a previous story.
The event will play host to food trucks, booth vendors, live music, singing competitions, animals, a kid zone and kiddie train, a balloon artist, face painting, inflatables, a pumpkin patch and more.
It will also feature a pet festival, supporting the Owasso Animal Shelter and celebrating “Adopt a Shelter Dog” month, allowing visitors to meet their local animal control officers, receive discounted veterinary services, view adoptable rescue animals and visit pet-related businesses.
For more information about the City of Owasso’s 2019 Harvest Festival, call 918-376-1529 or visit cityofowasso.com/521/Harvest-Festival.