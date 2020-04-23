The City of Owasso in an emergency meeting on Thursday amended a resolution to allow some businesses to reopen their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision follows Gov. Kevin Stitt’s declaration earlier in the week outlining a three-phased approach for some establishments to reopen on Friday, April 24, and more industries to resume operations on May 1.
Owasso officials gave personal care businesses the greenlight to reopen on Friday for appointments only if they adhere to strict sanitation protocols. This includes hair and nail salons, barber shops, spas and pet groomers.
These businesses must maintain distance between customers and encourage customers to wait in their cars until it’s time for their appointments to avoid congestion in the lobbies or entrances.
“This is not a directive,” said Owasso Mayor Chris Kelley. “There are folks that are going to have to take their own approach to this as we open back up. Those that still don’t want to get out in this don’t have to.”
Starting on May 1, per Stitt’s order and pending further action by the City of Owasso, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, gyms and sporting venues can also reopen, along with places of worship if they adhere to the same sanitation protocols.
The City of Owasso plans to reconvene next week to determine if any further action is needed in light of these changes.