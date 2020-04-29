The City of Owasso has released a new survey for local business owners to fill out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
City staff issued the one-question survey on Wednesday, April 29, to determine citizens’ plans to reopen their doors starting May 1, and to better assess the state of Owasso’s economy.
“The goal of the survey is to gauge how many of our businesses are reopening and when, or if they never closed,” Economic Development Director Chelsea Levo Feary said. “It may also allow us to see what businesses are struggling to reopen and if some are closing permanently.”
Starting on May 1, per Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive plan, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, gyms and sporting venues can reopen, along with places of worship, if they adhere to strict sanitation protocols. Personal care businesses like spas and salons reopened on April 24.
Participants of the survey can select one of seven answers regarding their reopening status: May 1-14, May 15-31, June 1-14, after June 15, never closed or will not reopen.
Levo Feary said the questionnaire will also help her and her team identify what businesses have immediate needs so the City can respond quickly and efficiently during this time of recovery.
“We know businesses are in need, and we are here to connect them to resources,” she said. “Our economic development staff has access to so many resources, and we would love the opportunity to help connect our businesses to resources meeting their needs.”
City staff aims to complete the survey after two weeks, and publish the results shortly thereafter.
To access the survey, click here.