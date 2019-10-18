The City of Owasso announced the release of its new Park Plan Survey.
City staff launched the online questionnaire earlier this month in an effort to gather data as they prepare to review Owasso Parks Master Plan, said Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford.
“We are simply collecting information from citizens at this time to understand what they feel the needs are and what emphasis they would like to see,” Langford said.
The goals of the Parks Master Plan involve establishing guidelines for future development, outlining objectives for recreation services, and advancing measures to encourage a healthy lifestyle and an appreciation for the natural resources across Owasso.
Owasso currently has 10 public parks that are included in the City’s Parks Master Plan. City staff is focused on improving these sites, but also adding new types of parks and themes in the years ahead.
For example, the plan accounts for updating existing playground equipment, offering ferry/carriage rides in parks at certain times of the year, constructing a miniature golf course, providing a rock-climbing facility, adding more basketball courts and more.
The City’s comprehensive survey features questions such as, “Do you think Owasso parks meet your expectations?” “What activity or amentities are missing in Owasso parks?” and “What is your favorite park in Owasso and why?”
Langford is encouraging citizens to participate in the 10-question survey, which only takes a few minutes to complete.
“We will continue to collect information and engage the community throughout the process,” Langford said. “This is a long-term strategy that will span several years to complete.”
To take the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/ParkCompPlan. For more information about the City of Owasso’s Parks Master Plan, visit cityofowasso.com/169/Parks-Master-Plan.