The City of Owasso is moving forward with a new signal timing study for various intersections along the East 76th Street North corridor.
Traffic volumes and patterns have changed since the City conducted its last study in Aug. 2009, and an optimized timing plan is now needed to alleviate congestion and improve safety at those thoroughfares, staff said.
The study would cover seven intersections along 76th Street, including at South Main Street as well as north- and south-bound junctures at U.S. 169.
Crews will conduct a three-week data collection at each of the corridors to monitor traffic flow, and then review the results to synchronize the signal lights as needed.
Owasso City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement for engineering services with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. of Oklahoma City to carry out the project. The organization will provide field implementation, evaluation and adjustments.
The City has partnered with Kimley-Horn in the past, initially in the fall of 2017 to improve signalization at four intersections along 86th Street, and the other in May of this year to develop a coordination plan from 86th Street and Mingo Road to North 145th East Avenue.
Staff said they have been pleased with the results from Kimley-Horn’s previous timing plans and the quality of customer service the company has provided.
Funding for the engineering services agreement, totaling $49,200, is included in the City’s FY 2019-2020 Streets Division Budget.