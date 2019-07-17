Related stories:
Corey Burd has been named the City of Owasso’s Employee of the Quarter.
The recognition came during City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday, July 16, where Burd was honored for his outstanding service to the community.
Burd works at Bailey Ranch Golf Club, located at 10105 Larkin Bailey Blvd, where he has served as the director of golf since Sept. 1999.
He oversees all operations of the course, which employs nine full-time employees and 30 seasonal employees, and brings in 26,000 to 28,000 people and hosts 60 to 70 professional tournaments every year.
The course features several amenities, including a practice facility with a putting and chipping green and 10-acre driving range, as well as a clubhouse with a pro shop, food and beverage area, and a banquet room that accommodates around 120 people for various events.
Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr recognized Burd at Tuesday’s meeting and presented him with a plaque in front of his friends, family and fellow colleagues.
“Corey is an exceptional leader of people,” Lehr said. “His leadership style undoubtedly brings the best out of those he supervises. Corey understands the value of teamwork, and it is evident as he models this behavior, which allows him to be able to engage and encourage staff.”
In addition to directing Bailey Ranch, Burd coaches the Owasso Rams Varsity Golf Team and focuses his efforts on youth development, both on and off the course.
After a third-place finish in 2014, the Rams claimed its first Oklahoma 6A title in 2015 under Burd’s leadership. He followed that with three straight runner-up finishes until 2019 when he guided the team to its second 6A state title. Last month, Burd was also named Tulsa World’s All-World Boys Golf Coach of the Year.
Owasso Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford, Burd’s direct supervisor, followed Lehr’s remarks with more accolades about the longtime athlete, coach and involved citizen.
“The man of character and the person that he is day in and day out at work, throughout the community, is really what diversifies him from anybody else that we have in the golf business,” Langford said. “It’s Corey’s character that really makes him shine.”
When asked what it means for him to receive the award, Burd replied, “I was truly honored. It’s always nice to be recognized. Obviously that’s not why I do what I do. I do what I do because I love golf, I love teaching young people.”
Council also celebrated Burd and his team on Tuesday by proclaiming July 16, 2019, as Owasso Rams Varsity Golf Day in recognition of them winning the 2019 Oklahoma 6A Golf State Championship.
Burd is a PGA Class-A Professional and holds an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from Rogers State University.