The City of Owasso named Daniel Dearing its Employee of the Year this week.
Dearing, who works in the engineering division of the Public Works Department, was recognized at City Council on Tuesday.
At the end of every year, the City selects a member of its staff to carry the coveted title honoring their outstanding efforts in serving the community.
Public Works Director Roger Stevens, along with Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr, presented Dearing with the City’s customary eagle trophy in front of his friends and family at Tuesday’s meeting.
“When I think of Daniel, I think of a man of faith, a great father, great husband,” Stevens said. “He is a great public servant who goes above and beyond on a daily basis, and we’re very blessed to have Mr. Dearing on our team.”
Dearing, 39, began his career with the City in May 2002 as an engineering intern, and in May 2005 was promoted to civil engineer after receiving a bachelor’s in engineering.
In June the same year, he became a licensed professional engineer, and has since served as senior civil engineer and now assistant city engineer for the City.
Dearing’s passion for municipal engineering planning design and policy, and his ability to manage and design multiple projects at the same time has led to numerous developments across Owasso under his watch.
Two projects he has been instrumental in implementing, for example, include updating the City’s traffic control program as well as its water distribution model.
Dearing is currently working on two major street rehabilitation projects at N. 135th E. Ave., which serves as the west frontage road off U.S 169, as well as at N. 137th E. Ave., which serves as the east frontage road off U.S. 169.
“I believe Owasso is the greatest city in the state, and we have phenomenal people who work here who are great coworkers in leadership,” Dearing said, “so for them to consider me for this award is very humbling, and I thank them for that.”
In 2009, Dearing received his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. In 2012, he became a certified flood plan manager, and he is currently working toward his master’s degree.
Dearing was among five finalists for the Employee of the Year, including Jeff Atchison in Human Resources, Elishya Cook in Recreation and Culture, Nate Singleterry in IT and Carol Lynn at the Owasso Police Department.