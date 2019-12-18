The City of Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Department announced it will offer free live greenery pickup services over the holidays.
Crews will pick up residents’ live trees from their curbs and dispose of them during the following dates: Dec. 26-27 and 30-31 as well as Jan. 2-3, 6-10 and 14-15. Pickup times are set for 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Residents’ trees must be placed by the curb by 8 a.m. on the day of their chosen pickup. If the tree is not by the curb, crews will not be able to take it.
Those who want to have their live tree picked up can fill out and submit the form at cityofowasso.com/600/Greenery-Pickup. For questions or concerns, call 918-376-1539.