2019 Water Material Bid
Sealed Bids will be received for the furnishing of water meter re-setters, Carson water meter cans and cast iron water meter box covers.
Minimum quantity and sizes: 1450- Ford 40 Series Re-setter (VB42-7W-NL); 1150 - Carson 2200 Black Residential Meter Box; 1150 - Sigma Cast Iron Lid
Closing date/time: Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m.
Submissions: Owasso City Hall, 200 S. Main St., Owasso, 74055
Contact: Travis Blundell, assistant public works director, Owasso Public Works, 918-272-4959
2019 Water Meter Change Out Project
Sealed bids for FY 2019-2020 Water Meter Replacement, and all appurtenances thereto, will be received for removing existing 5/8 x 3/4 Neptune meters and replacing them with new AMR R900i electronic 5/8 x ¾ meters (approx. 2500); install re setters as needed called out by the contract (approx. 1,700); and remove and replace approximately (1250) standard round Carson cans with new cans as called out by the owner.
Meters, cans, re-setters, gaskets and connectors will be provided by the owner, all other miscellaneous material called out within the contract will be provided by the contractor. The contractor will be responsible for certain paperwork including but not limited to serial numbers old/new, and meter readings old/new in coordination with the owner/utility. Work will include dress up of work areas and all other matters called out with the contract documents.
Closing date/time: Dec. 169, 2 p.m.
Submissions: Owasso City Hall, 200 S. Main St., Owasso, 74055
Contact: Travis Blundell, assistant public works director, Owasso Public Works, 918-272-4959
Bailey Ranch Golf Club Bridge Renovation Project
Sealed bids will be received for a project that is generally described as renovation of a golf cart bridge at Bailey Ranch Golf Club. Work will include the removal and replacement of the existing bridge, piping/conduits and a portion of the approaches adjacent to the bridge on either side.
Closing date/time: Dec. 5, 2 p.m.
Submissions: Owasso City Hall, 200 S. Main St., Owasso, 74055
Contact: Chris Cook, golf course superintendent, 918-272-4653
Public Sale of City Property: 106th & Mingo, NE corner
Sealed bids will be received for the purchase of certain real property, "As Is", "Where Is" and "With all Faults" including (without limitation) encroachments, which may be shown by survey, and is generally located at the northeast corner of E. 106th St. N. & N. Mingo Rs.
Sealed bids will be received by the City Clerk, where each will then be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after the specified date and hour will be returned unopened.
Closing date/time: Dec. 16, 10 a.m.
Submissions: Owasso City Hall, 200 S. Main St., Owasso, 74055
Contact: Juliann Stevens, city clerk, 918-376-1577, jstevens@cityofowasso.com
Public Sale of Real Property: E. 96th & Mingo, Bailey Creek
Sealed bids will be received for the purchase of certain real property, "As Is", "Where Is" and "With all Faults" including (without limitation) encroachments, which may be shown by survey, known as Bailey Creek, and is generally located at the northeast corner of E. 96th St. N. and N. Mingo R.
Sealed bids will be received by the City Clerk, where each bid will then be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after the specified date and hour will be returned unopened.
Closing date/time: Dec. 16, 10 a.m.
Submissions: Owasso City Hall, 200 S. Main St., Owasso, 74055
Contact: Juliann Stevens, city clerk, 918-376-1577, jstevens@cityofowasso.com
Request for Qualifications - Youth Softball
Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) relating to the fiscally responsible administration of softball leagues and activities at the Owasso Sports Park and maintenance of all softball facilities will be received.
Respondents shall have experience in organizing leagues and tournament, be capable of providing for the upkeep of the softball fields and facilities within the Owasso Sports Park.
Closing date/time: Nov. 27, 4 p.m.
Submissions: Owasso City Hall, 200 S. Main St., Owasso, 74055
Contact: Larry Langford, director of recreation and culture, 918-376-1512, llangford@cityofowasso.com