Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office announced the distribution of $4.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief to 18 cities and counties on Friday.
The City of Owasso received over $48,700 as part of the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund, which reimburses government expenses from COVID-19’s impact.
“Until there is a cure for COVID-19, Oklahoma is adjusting to a new normal, which includes our local government services that are on the front lines of keeping us safe and assisting our most vulnerable populations,” Stitt said in a release. “Congress entrusted the State with this critical emergency federal aid, and I appreciate the partnership of local leaders who are participating in our thorough process to ensure we are delivering the dollars on target.”
Municipal and county governments can submit requests the first 10 days of each month to the state’s CARES Forward team, a group of Cabinet secretaries and auditors that oversees how the state distributes the $1.2 billion in federal money available.
The funds cover expenses including payroll, heightened sanitation services, personal protective equipment and modification to normal public services for safety measures, according to the release.
Since the program’s start, 211 cities and counties have registered with the state to receive aid through the end of 2020.