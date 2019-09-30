The City of Owasso released a new online payment system for its utility customers.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, residents can pay their bills by check, savings, or credit/debit card online through a new mobile app or by calling a toll-free number.
The system allows customers to do the following:
• Make payments online in three steps
• Pay immediately, schedule a payment or set up auto-pay for the amount of their bill (auto-pays must be set up online)
• View their bill and balance online
• Opt out of receiving paper bills to help save the environment
• Print receipts and bills, view past payments, see status of payments, stop auto-pay and more
• View balance due and recent bills and pay through a new mobile app for Apple and Android devices