owasso city hall

The City of Owasso released a new online payment system for its utility customers.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, residents can pay their bills by check, savings, or credit/debit card online through a new mobile app or by calling a toll-free number.

The system allows customers to do the following:

• Make payments online in three steps

• Pay immediately, schedule a payment or set up auto-pay for the amount of their bill (auto-pays must be set up online)

• View their bill and balance online

• Opt out of receiving paper bills to help save the environment

• Print receipts and bills, view past payments, see status of payments, stop auto-pay and more

• View balance due and recent bills and pay through a new mobile app for Apple and Android devices