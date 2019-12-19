Refuse will not be collected Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, as normal. All routes for the two-week period will be moved one day later.
For those with Wednesday collection, their refuse will be collected Thursday, and Friday collection will be on Saturday. Residents are encouraged to have their carts at the curb by 7 a.m. on their alternate collection day.
The Recycle Center will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 1. Normal hours of operation will resume Thursday, Dec. 26, and Wednesday, Jan. 2.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959.