The City of Owasso is reminding citizens of fireworks restrictions as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.
Section 10-304 of City Ordinance prohibits the sale, use, display, firing, igniting, lighting or discharge of fireworks within city limits. Exceptions are sparklers, fountains, pinwheels and fireworks that are not explosive or noise-making and that are stationary.
Public fireworks displays within the city limits must be approved by the City.
The City’s annual Red, White, and BOOM fireworks show will be held on Saturday, July 4, beginning at dark. Fireworks will be launched from Owasso Golf and Athletic Club South of 86th and 129th streets.
Residents can tune their radios to KYFM 100.1, 9:30-10 p.m., to enjoy patriotic music during the show.
Various public viewing areas are available, which include: Owasso High School, Owasso Town Center Shopping Center, Owasso 8th Grade Center and Owasso 6th Grade Center.
Residents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blankets while they enjoy the celebration.