The City of Owasso reported that at least three employees have self-quarantined or soon will amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr told Owasso Reporter that the staff members are taking extra precautions after possibly being exposed to people who they believe showed symptoms of COVID-19.
“We do have one fairly high-level-responsibility employee that’s begun a 14-day self-quarantine, and a couple of others that are trying to figure (it) out,” Lehr said. “We do have one that’s been traveling and is coming back from a hot spot that we’ll ask to quarantine for 14 days.”
Lehr, who oversees around 270 employees across various departments, said the City is “in good shape” as it relates to workforce, and has taken steps to ensure that an appropriate number of staff is working remotely during this time of social distancing.
“We’re being very aggressive to ask all of our employees to self-report if they’ve been exposed to anybody that they think either has had high fever or cough or shortness of breath or if they’re experiencing any symptoms … and asking them to see their doctor,” he said.
Lehr added that some employees, including emergency responders who regularly work closely with residents in need, have already been checked by a physician without any reported concerns.
“We've had a couple of cases like that,” Lehr said. “We’ve had a couple of instances where the doctor was able to clear them and it wasn’t a problem at all.”
Owasso City Hall is currently open, but citizens are encouraged to use online options for conducting business and paying bills. They can call 918-376-1500 or use the drop box in the west parking lot.