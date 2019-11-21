The City of Owasso has released details about its 2019 Owasso Christmas Parade.
This year’s procession, set to the theme of Disney’s “Frozen,” will be held Thursday, Dec. 14, 9-10 a.m., at Smith Farm Marketplace.
The parade will host several entrants, adorned with “Frozen” attire and decorations, who will make their way down N. 121st E. Ave., to a crowd of cheering spectators lining the street.
Local residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in the parade, which is a free event.
Applications are due by Friday, Nov. 29, and should be submitted to Elishya Cook at ecook@cityofowasso.com, by fax to 918-376-1599 or by mail to P.O. Box 180, Owasso, 74055.