Santa pictured atop his sled during the City of Owasso's Christmas Parade in 2017. ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

 By Art Haddaway Editor

The City of Owasso has released details about its 2019 Owasso Christmas Parade.

This year’s procession, set to the theme of Disney’s “Frozen,” will be held Thursday, Dec. 14, 9-10 a.m., at Smith Farm Marketplace.

The parade will host several entrants, adorned with “Frozen” attire and decorations, who will make their way down N. 121st E. Ave., to a crowd of cheering spectators lining the street.

Local residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in the parade, which is a free event.

Applications are due by Friday, Nov. 29, and should be submitted to Elishya Cook at ecook@cityofowasso.com, by fax to 918-376-1599 or by mail to P.O. Box 180, Owasso, 74055.

