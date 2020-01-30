Related: Meteorologist Travis Meyer talks Owasso’s weather patterns, lauds City’s alert, response efforts
The City of Owasso’s Emergency Management Department announced it will host a new storm-spotter training workshop.
The free event, held on March 5, 7-9:30 p.m., at Owasso City Hall, will provide local citizens who are interested in learning more about storms with a better understanding of severe weather patterns and safety measures.
Owasso’s EMD will hold the meeting in conjunction with the U.S. National Weather Service of Tulsa.
Daniel Miller, oversees Owasso’s EMD, located below Fire Station No. 2, at 201 S. Cedar St., along with NWS meteorologists, will be on hand during the session to engage with attendees and answer their questions.
Individuals trained in storm-spotting are tasked with monitoring the skies around their communities to offer first-hand reports to their local officials and NWS, which are used to make critical warning decisions.
Topics to be covered at the event in March include a review on tornados, an update on the latest NWS technology and procedures, ideas for organizing and coordinating spotter groups, and important safety considerations.
In July last year, Owasso’s EMD issued the City’s first hazard mitigation survey to update its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, a strategic guide that identifies risks associated with natural disasters and effective strategies for protecting local citizens and property.