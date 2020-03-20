The City of Owasso held an updated emergency meeting on Friday to close all dine-in restaurants and bars in light of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The declaration, which passed by a 4-1 vote, came after City Council deliberated for nearly three hours earlier in the day about the decision to shut down local establishments.
“This is going to be the most difficult (decision) we’ve ever made,” said Owasso Mayor Chris Kelley. “The experts are telling us what we need to do. I think inaction at this point would be irresponsible of us.”
The order will take effect 6:30 p.m. on March 21, and continue until 6:30 p.m. on April 14.
Closures include cafes, coffeehouses and other places of public accommodation offering food and beverage services. They are now limited to curbside, drive-thru, takeout and delivery options.
The proclamation also comprises entertainment venues such as theaters, bowling alleys and skating rinks, as well as indoor and outdoor performance areas.
Gymnasiums, fitness and recreation centers, indoor sports and exercise facilities, and studios and spas will also close; however, they are permitted to operate with 10 or fewer people at any time by appointment only.
The directive does not restrict access to grocery stores, healthcare and childcare facilities, crisis centers, soup kitchens and other similar institutions.
Councilmembers spent their time in session to consider all angles of their decision, from the affect it will have on local businesses and the overall economy to the more prioritized focus of residents’ health and wellness.
“I would hate that some of our decisions would mean the expiration of businesses that are meaningful and important in people’s lives,” said Councilman Lyndell Dunn, who voted against the measure. “I’m reluctant to take a step that might eventually mean that some of these restaurants, some of these gyms, might never open again.”
Vice Mayor Bill Bush added, “The one thing that keeps coming back is that if one person passes away because of any inaction on the Council, that’s too many. A loss of life, you can’t recover from that. I think that we have to do our part in slowing down the spread.”
The Council heard from a variety of experts on Friday, including Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Health Department; Scott Larson and Ruby Triplett with Bailey Medical Center; and Dr. Kathy Campbell, owner of Medicap Pharmacy in Owasso, who provided advice and information about preventative measures.
“Bottom line is that we’re now dealing with something that is unprecedented in our history,” Dart said. “Our new motto is ‘Flatten Oklahoma,’ and the only way that we can do that is by having people stop gathering together. Coming together in tight space and prolonged contact is a huge risk for infection.”
Campbell added, “If you don’t have healthy consumers and if you aren’t healthy as a business owner, you won’t have a business to come back to. The more we can socially distance right now, we’re going to mitigate the onslaught of illness in a very short amount of time.”
Councilmembers also heard from several citizens during Friday’s open forums, many of whom urged the panel to continue enforcing a limitation rather than a full closure on restaurants and other establishments.
“Right now, by giving me the ability to be open, I’m not really doing that great, but I want to do as much business as I can to keep as many people employed while I can still do this,” said Mike Bausch with Andolini’s. “I want to be able to feed people. I’m going to do it the right way as effectively as possible.”
BJ Flanagan, owner of Body by BJ, added, “Because we do private, one-on-one, where it’s literally me and one other person in the studio, everything that you touch … we’re wiping down every single time. So we’re just kind of hoping that they’ll be exemptions for those small businesses to help keep them afloat.”
Owasso’s declaration can be amended at any time during the 25-day stint and can also be terminated earlier by further resolution. It also makes the city eligible to receive state or federal funding to thwart the possible spread of coronavirus in the future.
Kelley has called another special meeting of the Council on Tuesday, March 24, at 4 p.m., to continue the discussion of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the community.
For the latest information on coronavirus in Oklahoma and additional access to resources from health partners, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.