The City of Owasso will soon kick off construction for improvements along E. 76th St. N.
Crews will widen the 1-mile stretch of road from U.S. 169 to N. 129th E. Ave., starting the beginning of February.
The project, totaling around $10.5 million, will enlarge 76th from two to four lanes and add designated turn lanes at critical junctures.
Other additions will include a center median east of Fairview Cemetery, an extra-wide outside lane for on-street bicycling, a sidewalk for pedestrians and beautified landscaping.
Crews will replace the City’s original 6-inch water line with a new 12-inch PVC water line, replace the original Elm Creek sewer outfall crossing with a 24-inch PVC line, install additional fire hydrants and add a conduit for future fiber-optic lines.
They will also replace the old county bridge 69A structure, as well as realign 127th E. Ave. at Baptist Village Owasso to perpendicularly meet 127th E. Ave. at Elm Creek Estates and update the traffic signals at the new intersection.
The anticipated start of construction for the 13-month project is set for Feb. 3, with an expected completion date of April 2021.
Patrons at businesses such as QuikTrip, Arvest and Braum’s, as well as residents of Elm Creek Estates and Baptist Village of Owasso, can expect traffic delays throughout the duration of construction.
ODOT serves as the project sponsor, Poe & Associates is the engineer, Atkins Global is the construction manager and Crossland Heavy Construction is the contractor.
The City’s Public Works Department held a public meeting about the project at City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 16.