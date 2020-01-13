The City of Owasso announced that road work will soon begin in the Double Oaks IV development.
Contractors will start improvements on Friday, Nov. 15, as part of the City’s 2019-20 Street Rehabilitation Project.
Drivers and residents in the area are encouraged to use caution and watch for workers in the roadways. Citizens may also experience delays as repairs of subgrade, replacement of some curb and gutter, milling and overlay of new asphalt will be ongoing for several months.
Residents are asked not to park in the roadways, if possible. Contractors will be placing door hangers with instructions during work in specific areas.