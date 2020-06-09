The City of Owasso announced it will host its annual Red, White, and BOOM fireworks show.
The event will be held on Saturday, July 4, beginning at dark. Fireworks will be launched from Owasso Golf and Athletic Club South of 86th and 129th streets.
Residents can tune their radios to KYFM 100.1, 9:30-10 p.m., to enjoy patriotic music during the show.
Various public viewing areas are available, which include: Owasso High School, Owasso Town Center Shopping Center, Owasso 8th Grade Center and Owasso 6th Grade Center.
Residents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blankets while they enjoy the celebration.
For questions, please call 918-376-1529.