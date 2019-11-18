This year will be a bright Christmas for the Owasso community.
The City of Owasso will host its first annual Lights on Owasso at Redbud Festival Park on Saturday, Nov. 30, 7-9 p.m.
Lights on Owasso will give locals an opportunity to come together and enjoy a new holiday lighting ceremony with other residents in the developing Redbud District.
Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford said he wanted to take a small gathering that started years ago at Friendship Park and turn it into a larger spectacle that hundreds of Owassons can enjoy for years to come.
“The idea (was) to find out what we can do as far as … marrying some remnants of the old with the new atmosphere that we have down in the Redbud District, and trying to start a new tradition,” Langford said.
Redbud Festival Park, an open, beautified gathering place spanning 2 acres in the heart of downtown Owasso, will feature a large lawn, pavilion, performance stage and other amenities, where people can congregate and enjoy events such as concerts and a farmer’s market.
The inaugural lighting event will feature thousands of candy cane-colored bulbs laced across the premises, illuminating trees and bushes, fences, light posts, beams and roofs and more. It will also play host to pictures with Santa, dessert food trucks, Christmas caroling, crafts for children and a screening of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
“I’m excited about the community seeing the park,” Langford said. “This is something that the City’s never had, and a lot of cities don’t have, and this is, what I believe, a game-changer for not only the Redbud District, but for our city as a whole.”
The City has partnered with First Baptist Owasso’s outreach ministry, theMission, in collecting canned meats and winter hats and gloves from the public at the event.
Redbud Festival Park, under construction for the last year, is set to officially open next year in conjunction with the kick-off of the first Owasso Gathering on Main on April 4, 2020.