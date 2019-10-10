The City of Owasso announced that it will host free yard waste disposal for the entire month of November, rather than just two days.
The Owasso Yard Waste Disposal site, located at 499 S. Main St., will be open Tuesday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (except Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after Thanksgiving).
Lawn clippings, garden plants, leaves, hedge/tree trimmings, and tree limbs up to 6 inches in diameter will be accepted. All bagged items must be in clear bags for inspection.
The collected yard waste will be recycled into mulch and will be available to citizens at a later time. Commercial disposal will not be accepted. Residents must present a government-issued ID with an Owasso address and a utility bill or other document to confirm residency within the Owasso city limits.
For additional information, contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959.