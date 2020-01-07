The City of Owasso’s Public Works Department announce it will conduct a public meeting about the roadway improvements along North Garnett Road from E. 96th St. N. to E. 106th St. N.
The meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at City Hall, located at 200 S. Main St.
City staff and representatives from BECCO Contractors Inc. will be present at the meeting to discuss the project and answer questions from those in attendance.
All interested citizens are welcome to attend. For more information, contact the City of Owasso’s Public Works Department at 918-272-4959.