The City of Owasso announced it will host a public meeting in the Community Room at City Hall, 200 S. Main St., on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Residents in the Fairways III, Caudle Estates and El Rio Vista neighborhoods are encouraged to attend the meeting to discuss a drainage project scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 23. The project is scheduled to be completed by March 2020.
City staff said that E. 96th St. will remain open with the exception of a scheduled 30-day shutdown, which will be announced.
The closure will take place between N. 111th E. Ave. and N. 109th E. Ave., at which time traffic will be detoured into and out of El Rio Vista. Residents in Caudle will be able to enter and leave their neighborhood at all times.
All residents with questions or concerns can attend.