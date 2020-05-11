The City of Owasso announced it will host a series of weekly industry Zoom meetings, kicking off this week.
The series is part of the City’s newly launched Business Expansion & Retention program, BusinessTHRIVE, focused on keeping businesses in the community and providing assistance for those looking to expand.
City staff transitioned its meeting format to the teleconferences to practice social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local businesses and organizations are encouraged to attend the three-part series, held every Tuesday during the month of May, starting on May 12 and running through May 26:
• Tuesday, May 12, at 2 p.m.: Full-service restaurants
• Tuesday, May 19, at 2 p.m.: Limited-service restaurants
• Tuesday, May 26, at 2 p.m.: Information and laundry services
BusinessTHRIVE is part of the City’s Economic Development Strategic Plan that it adopted in May 2018, which outlines unique offerings in the community that establishes Owasso as an economic hub.
“Small businesses are the backbone of any community,” Economic Development Director Chelsea Levo Feary said about BusinessTHRIVE in a previous story. “So we need to make sure that they feel like we are here for them, we’re a resource, and that we’re a partner and a true advocate.”
For more information about BusinessTHRIVE, visit ChooseOwasso.com.