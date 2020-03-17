Related:
The City of Owasso on Tuesday announced its plans to adopt a declaration of civil emergency in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The proclamation is expected to be signed into effect by Mayor Chris Kelley at Owasso City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday evening. It will take effect March 17, and continue until April 14 at 6:30 p.m., unless terminated earlier by further resolution.
Owasso’s emergency notice, which will institute new measures to help prevent the spread of the pandemic, is based on recommendations from the Tulsa County Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health and Center for Disease Control.
The declaration covers five points of action, outlining various safety measures for public and private events and activities across the community, pending the cancellation of the emergency notice.
1. All gatherings of 50 people or more, in or on a city-owned or city-operated facility or property are banned, until at least April 14, when the pandemic emergency will be reassessed.
2. All special event permits — issued under the authority of Part 11, Chapter 3, Special Event Permitting, and revocable permits with projected attendance of 50 people or more — are revoked. Further, no more special event permits will be issued or held in or on a city-owned or city-operated facility or property until at least April 14.
3. The following city facilities will remain open for individual access; however, all public and private gatherings, meetings and events of 50 people or more are postponed and/or cancelled.
Owasso City Hall, Community Center, Public Works facilities, Police and Fire departments, Support Services, Bailey Ranch Public Golf Club, Old Central and Parks and Recreation (park patrons are encouraged to use discretion in all parts of the park facility playgrounds and open spaces, when crowded conditions exist).
4. All in-person gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes, including community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, sporting events, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities are discouraged, per CDC recommendations.
5. Restaurants, bars and other privately-owned gathering places are encouraged to ensure that at least six feet of space, per CDC recommendations, is available to each patron.
For the latest information on coronavirus in Oklahoma and additional access to resources from health partners, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov. For more information, contact Chelsea Levo Feary, economic development director and public information officer, at 918-376-1518.