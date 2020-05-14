The City of Owasso’s Parks and Recreation Department announced it will reopen all local playgrounds on Friday, May 15.
The resumption of activities at Owasso parks will allow residents to now use the sites’ corresponding shelters as well as the Rayola Park Splash Pad.
Officials issued the closure of area playgrounds on April 1 as part of the City’s stay-at-home order filed at the time in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citizens have been restricted from using any equipment or facilities at the 12 City-owned parks across the community for the last 45 days to mitigate the threat of the virus.
The City on its Facebook page Thursday encouraged residents to continue adhering to strict sanitation guidelines while visiting the playgrounds.
“We recommend for your safety and mutual enjoyment of the parks, that you continue social distancing with all who are outside your immediate family,” the post states. “Out of respect for others, please exercise all applicable precautions against virus spread.”
For more information about the City of Owasso’s Parks and Recreation Department, visit cityofowasso.com/610/Parks-Department.