The City of Owasso is encouraging residents to participate in a new campaign to help support area restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City staff kicked off #OwassoFoodFriday at the beginning of May after eating establishments reopened following a weeks-long statewide shutdown ordered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Over the last two months, business has picked up across Owasso, with restaurants filling their dining rooms with patrons while adhering to strict sanitation and social distancing protocols.
To help them continue steering profits and foot traffic forward, the City launched #OwassoFoodFriday, designed to promote eating locally and advertise Owasso businesses amid the challenging time.
When guests visit a restaurant, they can create a post on social media about their experience, tag the establishment and include the hashtag #OwassoFoodFriday to spread the word.
“Get creative with it. Take pictures of your food, family, and atmosphere,” a spokesperson for the City said in a newsletter. “… When you post positive experiences, it's good for business! So, let's celebrate our restaurants and make a day of it — every Friday, every week!”
Owasso Vice Mayor Kelly Lewis, for example, recently visited the newly opened Emersumnice Brewery on Main Street, promoting the campaign by posting, “Time to checkout Owasso’s new Brewery!!”
Shellie Wingert, a local resident, also used the hashtag during a stop by Hapa Japanese Cuisine, where she posted the simple shout-out, “Thanks Hapa!!”
For more information about #OwassoFoodFriday, visit chooseowasso.com.