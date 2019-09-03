Clayton Florea of Owasso Troop 18 recently received his Eagle Scout rank.
For his Eagle Scout project, Florea removed 270 feet of chain link fencing and 32 posts at his home church, Trinity Lutheran Church in Broken Arrow.
The 18-year-old Collinsville senior has been involved in Boy Scouts for several years and said he has appreciated many aspects of the organization.
“What I enjoy about scouting is the opportunities I had to do things that most people won’t get to do,” Florea said, “such as sailing in the Florida Keys, hiking in New Mexico and climbing glaciers in Alaska.”
In addition to scouting, he is actively involved in marching band, concert band and jazz band.
Florea said he hopes to get accepted into the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and pursue a career as an officer in the Army.
Florea is the son of Stephen and Stacey Florea.